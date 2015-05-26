Gasquet, Kyrgios advance to Estoril Open final

Estoril, Portugal (SportsNetwork.com) - Fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet and seventh-seeded Nick Kyrgios will meet in the final of the Estoril Open after both won semifinal matches on Saturday.

Gasquet rallied to beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) on the red clay at Estoril Tennis club. He will be appearing in his second final of the year after a win at Montpellier in February.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, fought back to oust Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. The 20-year-old Kyrgios, who served 15 aces, advanced to his first ATP Tour final.