Gary Steele, Army's 1st Black football player, unable to attend game due to cancer battle

Army invited Gary Steele, the school’s first Black football player, to the team’s rivalry matchup against Navy on Saturday but, unfortunately, the barrier-breaker will be unable to attend.

Steele, 74, was forced to decline the invitation because he is battling cancer back at his home in Pennsylvania, his daughter said.

“He was going to get in his car and drive up to see history at West Point, but my mother had to say, ‘Gary, with everything going on, you cannot,’” said his daughter, ESPN personality Sage Steele.

Steele, a retired colonel, was one of about 30 Black students at the academy in the 1960s and became the school’s first Black varsity football player in 1966.

“It's never been about that (being the first Black varsity football player),” his daughter said. “He just wanted to go and play football and be a great teammate and prepare himself to serve his country. He just happened to be very good at it.

“He's said this a million times and I'll continue to say it, ‘Somebody had to be the first. It just happened to be me.’ He's very proud. As he has gotten older he has realized the importance of it.”

Gary Steele had 66 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns during his time at Army. He also helped the team to two victories over their rivals during his collegiate career.

He will still be watching from home.

Fans are not going to be in attendance on Saturday because of coronavirus restrictions, but Army athletic director Mike Buddie was going to make an exception.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at West Point for the first time in several decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.