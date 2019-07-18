Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows exactly what's not at Area 51

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not know what is actually in Area 51 but he knows exactly what is not there.

The former Manchester United striker was asked Wednesday about Area 51 and what he thinks is in the top-secret U.S. Air Force military facility in Nevada amid the Facebook craze that has seen millions of people sign up to “raid” the base in September.

“Probably there’s not another Zlatan. That’s for sure,” he said with a smile on his face.

Ibrahimovic was asked, “would they let Zlatan in Area 51?”

He replied: “I have my own Area 51.”

The momentum behind the Facebook page that started the entire thing has caught the military’s attention. The Air Force has cautioned against those storming the fences.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. ... The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets," Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews said.

Ibrahimovic has 13 goals in 16 matches in his second season with the Galaxy.