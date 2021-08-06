Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold medal in dramatic fashion at Tokyo Olympics

Gable Steveson needed last-second heroics to top Georgian Geno Petriashvili

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson may have had the most clutch moment of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three points with 23 seconds remaining in the match. He somehow managed to score five points as time expired to pick up the gold medal for the U.S.

He won 10-8.

It was the 21-year-old’s first Olympic gold medal of his career. He celebrated with an outstanding backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds of Olympic competition. He soundly defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul of Turkey, 8-0, in the quarterfinals and beat Mongolia’s Mönkhtöriin Lkhagvagerel in the semis before getting to Petriashvili – the No. 1 seed.

Petriashvili failed to capitalize on the three-point lead late in match and was ousted by Steveson’s superb quickness on the mat.

Steveson’s medal adds to his decorated amateur career.

He won the gold at the 2021 Pan American Championships and at the 2017 Junior World Championships. He took home gold in the NCAA Division I Championships in 2021 for Minnesota. He won gold in the Big Ten Championships in 2021 and 2020 as well.

He hasn’t lost a match on the global level since August 2019.

