Fury vs. Wilder 2: What to know, fight time, under card & more

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off Saturday night in Las Vegas in a highly anticipated rematch of their classic heavyweight bout, which ended in a draw.

Wilder and Fury will participate in one of the biggest heavyweight title fights since Lennox Lewis defeated Mike Tyson nearly two decades ago.

“Boxing is back,” promoter Bob Arum said earlier this week. “And as a really important sport, not a niche sport anymore.”

The two combatants last fought in December 2018. Wilder came into the fight as the undefeated defending WBC heavyweight champion and Fury came in as the former WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring and lineal heavyweight champion.

The fight took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and ended in a controversial split decision. The scorecards read 115-111 Wilder, 114-112 Fury and 113-113.

It took a while for the rematch to come to fruition.

Wilder has fought twice since the first Fury fight. He defeated Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz last year. Fury has also fought twice since the Wilder fight, defeating Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

Here are some other things to know about the fight and the fights before the bell rings Saturday.

**

WHAT TO KNOW

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Where: Paradise, Nevada

PPV begins: 7 p.m. ET

Expected Fury vs. Wilder time: 11 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ESPN+, ESPN, and FOX Sports

PPV cost: $79.99

**

DEONTAY WILDER

Nickname: The Bronze Bomber

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Record: 42-0-1

Height: 6-foot-7

Reach: 83 inches

Style: Orthodox

**

TYSON FURY

Nickname: The Gypsy King

Hometown: Manchester, England

Record: 29-0-1

Height: 6-foot-9

Reach: 85 inches

Style: Orthodox

**

UNDERCARD

Junior welterweight: Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan

Junior welterweight: Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina

Junior middleweight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Super bantamweight: Emanuel Navarette vs. Jeo Santisima

Heavyweight: Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington