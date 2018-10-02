Fundraising efforts for injured Tennessee State linebacker shut down over NCAA violation fears, report says

Two GoFundMe pages supporting injured Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie were reportedly shut down Monday after concerns emerged about possible NCAA violations.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association told Tennessee State that any unauthorized fundraising efforts could put Abercrombie’s future eligibility in question, The Tennessean reported. The pages were reportedly shut down at the request of Tennessee State.

Tennessee State launched its own GoFundMe page to provide funds for Abercrombie’s family. His medical expenses will be paid by insurance provided by the school and the NCAA, according to the newspaper.

“Tennessee State University football student-athlete, Christion Abercrombie, suffered a life-threatening injury during the Tennessee State - Vanderbilt game on Saturday, September 29, 2018,” the message on the GoFundMe site read. “Christion remains hospitalized in critical condition. The designated funds will be used to help support Christion and his family during this time.”

Abercrombie was in critical condition at a Nashville hospital Sunday after collapsing on the sideline during a game against Vanderbilt. The complained about a headache and then collapsed, according to The Tennessean.

Tennessee State coach Rod Reed told WSNR radio that the play wasn’t dirty, and it was “just an unfortunate situation.”

Abercrombie graduated from high school in 2016, is from Atlanta and last year played for Illinois, making 11 tackles in 11 games, according to TSU Tigers football roster.

Abercrombie had come into Saturday's game as the Tigers' second-leading tackler and was credited with five tackles and a quarterback hurry before being injured. The Tigers went on to lose 31-27 to Vanderbilt.

