From one No. 1 to another, Strasburg urges Harper to sign deal 'if he wants to play here'

Former top overall pick Stephen Strasburg had some pointed words for No. 1 draft pick Bryce Harper, who has yet to reach a contract agreement with the Washington Nationals as the deadline approaches.

Strasburg says that "if he doesn't want to play here, then we don't want him here."

The Nationals are negotiating with Harper, the 17-year-old slugger represented by Scott Boras, and have until midnight Monday to come to terms.

Boras, who is well known for using the leverage of the signing deadline to extract maximum dollars for his clients, has said that Harper is an interesting case because few high school sluggers have been taken No. 1, so there's are few comparable cases.