Fresno State basketball’s Cavinder twins sign marketing deals as NIL floodgates open up

Say hello to the Cavinder twins — Fresno State basketball players Hanna and Haley — who wasted no time cashing in as Name, Image, Likeness rules changed Thursday as the clock struck midnight on the NCAA and its archaic rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder have officially signed marketing deals to represent Boost Mobile and Six Star, a supplements company. Contract terms were not disclosed.

"Six Star has made it loud and clear that they’re for athletes and the athlete’s choice when it comes to both active nutrition and overall lifestyle. The dollar we’re holding symbolizes the first time STUDENT athletes have had the opportunity to be financially compensated for their Name, Image and Likeness and I couldn’t be more excited for that to happen!," Hanna Cavinder wrote on Instagram celebrating the supplements deal.

The Cavinder sisters, who both check in with over 250,000 Instagram followers, figure to do most of their marketing damage over on TikTok where their joint account has 3.3 million followers. That’s where the twins do coordinated dances, coordinated dribbling and other typical twin things.

"Our number one goal is to excel on the court, but off the court, we love to show our creative sides and grow our relationships with the TikTok community," Hanna Cavinder said in a statement. "Boost keeps us connected so that we can upload and share videos that have a little fun, and hopefully inspire the next generation of women to pursue their basketball dreams."

And there you have it, college athletes are officially thanking their sponsors who make all of this possible.

Blake Lawrence, CEO of marketing firm Opendorse, said in March that the twins are in the conversation with Trevor Lawrence in terms of influencer reach because of their social media following. Opendorse predicted the twins could make a half-million off marketing deals.

Haley averaged 19.8 ppg during the 2020-21 season while Hanna was at 17 ppg. Fresno finished its season 17-11 after a trip to the WNIT.