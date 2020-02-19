French soccer player receives 5-year ban over penis-biting incident

A French soccer player received a five-year ban Wednesday for biting the penis of an opponent during a match in November.

The incident occurred after an amateur match between SC Terville and AS Soetrich when a dispute occurred in the locker room and then spilled over into the parking lot. When a Terville player tried to break up the fight, a Soetrich player bit the man’s penis, according to Goal.com.

The victim needed 12 stitches and was sidelined for about four days.

According to Goal.com, the Soetrich player was banned for five years. The Terville player was also disciplined for “acts of brutality” which occurred in the parking lot during the escalation. It wasn’t clear what the “acts of brutality” were.

Emmanuel Saling, the local Moselle district director, explained the case to Le Republican Lorrain.

“The case, being relatively serious, was taken over by a magistrate. He collected testimonies but also investigated in order to trace the facts as faithfully as possible,” Saling said.

“It's quite rare to have sanctions of several years, there are less than 10 per year. The case was a bit saucy, but ... there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.”

Terville was fined 200 euros and two points were deducted from them.

Neither of the players was named.

Both clubs play in the 2eme Division Groupe A. They play again May 17.