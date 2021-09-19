French rugby match sees brutal tackle in the middle of tight game

Rugby can be one of the world’s most brutal sports, and a French rugby player found that out the hard way Saturday.

In a Top 14 match, Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu was kicking the ball away when he was speared by Castres Olympique’s Ryno Pieterse with the contest tied 23-23. Lucu had already kicked the ball, landed and probably had time to make a sandwich before Pieterse came in with his shoulder for a move more frequently seen in pro wrestling.

Pieterse immediately received a red card and incited some extracurricular activity between the two squads. Criticism after the hit was fierce.

"I never get involved in Citing’s or length of ban conversations. But this was as obvious a RC you will see and well done Romain, no TMO (television match official) lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very very lengthy ban," former Rugby World Cup referee Nigel Owens tweeted.

Other fans reacted as well.

The match ended in a 23-23 tie.

Pieterse later apologized for the tackle, according to Give Me Sport.

"I would like to apologize to Maxime Lucu for my gesture yesterday. I didn't master my tackle, and I'm sincerely sorry. As I told you after the game, I'm really happy that you're okay Maxime. Good luck for the rest of the season," he wrote on Instagram.

Lucu later said he was fine and "still standing."