French midfielder Ousmane Dabo has signed with Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

The 34-year-old played for Manchester City from 2006-08, then returned to Lazio, also his club from 2003-06.

He also has been with Rennes (1995-98), Inter Milan (1998-99), Vincenza (1999 and 2001), Parma (1999-00), AS Monaco (2000-01) and Atalanta (2001-03).

His agreement was announced Friday.