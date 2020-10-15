Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Fred Dean, Hall of Famer who played for 49ers and Chargers, dies after coronavirus battle: reports

Dean was reportedly battling the illness for some time

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Fred Dean, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman who played for the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers, died at 68, according to multiple reports.

According to the Sacramento Bee on Thursday, Dean died from coronavirus. Dean’s former teammate Dwight Hicks had written on social media last week that Dean was battling the illness.

LEGENDARY NFL QUARTERBACK SHOWS OFF RIPPED PHYSIQUE YEARS AFTER RETIREMENT

Dean was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion. He spent more than six seasons with the Chargers before he was traded to the 49ers in 1981. The Chargers selected Dean with the No. 33 pick of the 1975 draft out of Louisiana Tech.

CLICK HERE TO PLAY FOX BET SUPER 6 (Sport)

With the Chargers, Dean was on a defensive line known as the "Bruise Brothers." He worked alongside Gary Johnson and Louie Kelcher. But Dean was traded to San Francisco after a contract dispute with ownership. He would spend his last few years with the Niners before retiring after the 1985 season.

NFL CANCELS PRO BOWL IN LAS VEGAS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

During Dean’s time, sacks were not an official stat in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Fame credits Dean with 93 unofficial sacks. Pro Football Talk noted that his six-sack game in 1983 would be the most in a game ever until Derrick Thomas would set the official mark in 1990.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He started in 83 of the 141 games he played during his NFL career and recorded one interception. He is in the 49ers and Chargers Hall of Fames and the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_