Frank Vogel, who is reportedly linked to Los Angeles Lakers coaching job, appeared on 'Letterman' as kid

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hired Frank Vogel as their new head coach, replacing Luke Walton who parted ways with the organization in April.

Before Vogel was linked to any NBA coaching job, he had a brush with Hollywood fame as he turned heads on “Late Night with David Letterman” as a kid.

Vogel, who was 12 at the time, appeared on “Letterman” in 1986 during the comedian’s “Stupid Human Tricks” segment. Vogel wowed the audience when he brushed his teeth while spinning a ball at the end of a toothbrush.

The video had initially surfaced while Vogel was the head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

While with the Orlando Magic in 2016, Vogel told the Orlando Sentinel that the trick helped him establish his coaching philosophy. He explained to the newspaper how he started the trick.

“I was at a basketball camp when I was a kid and the lecturer used basketball spinning to teach us a lesson on never being satisfied with what you've accomplished,” Vogel said. “The lecturer talked about how the game of basketball was about learning to control the ball through dribbling and passing and shooting. Spinning was just a way to learn how to control the ball.”

He added: “He used his basic theme -- try to achieve something greater -- and applied it to spinning the basketball. He talked about 'What's next after I learned to spin the ball on my finger? Spinning it on all five fingers -- I did that. Spin it on both hands and then both hands at the same time -- I did that. Bounce it off my knee -- I did that. What's next?'”

He then learned how to spin the ball on other objects – a pencil while he wrote his name and a brush while he used it on his hair, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Lakers and Vogel reached a deal over the weekend, ESPN reported.

He has a 304-291 coaching record between the Pacers and the Magic. The Lakers would be his third coaching stint.