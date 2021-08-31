Franco’s massive on-base streak hasn’t happened in 65 years

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco has oft been considered the top prospect in baseball for the last two seasons, and now we know why.

The 20-year-old shortstop just extended his on-base streak to 30 games, thanks to a two-run single Monday night versus the struggling Red Sox. The Rays didn’t even bring him up this season until June, and he’s already amassed one of the game’s most difficult accolades in two months.

In fact, Franco’s achievement is so rare that only four other players in history have achieved the feat at such a young age, and they’re all in the Hall of Fame.

Not only is Franco young and extremely valuable (FanGraphs recently ranked him No. 6 most valuable trade asset in all of baseball), but he’s also playing for a dynamite team in Tampa Bay. The Rays are on an eight-game winning streak, and have opened up a monster 6.5 game lead in the ultra-competitive AL East. Franco isn’t just contributing for a poor team that’s trying to get him reps; he’s thriving in a pressure-cooker pennant race for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

