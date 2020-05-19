Francisco Rodriguez, 38, hopes to get another chance in majors after near three-year absence

Francisco Rodriguez has not pitched in the majors since the 2017 season, but it’s not thwarting his hopes of a comeback.

Rodriguez, 38, who was selected to six All-Star Games and won a World Series in 2002, told Venezuelan media he wants to get back to the major leagues.

“That is the goal,” he said, according to a translation from MLive. “In spite of the fact that I'm seen as being advanced in age, that is the goal. The injuries and the ups and downs have slowed me down. But I have the conviction, the hunger and I am completely sure I can accomplish it.

“Many say it's impossible. Impossible was a child leaving the Barrio Kennedy [in Caracas, Venezuela] and succeeding abroad. If you had asked me 25 years ago if I was going to be one of the best five closers in the big leagues, I would have told you that it was impossible.”

Rodriguez last pitched for the Detroit Tigers, appearing in 20 games for them in 2017. He had a 7.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He was released by the Tigers in the middle of the season. He made stops with the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies but never played in a regular-season game for them.

He also had a stint in the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks and in the Mexican League with the Acereos de Monclova. He last made an MLB All-Star Game in 2015.