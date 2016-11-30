Francis, The Soccer Pope
San Lorenzo de Almagro, an Argentinean soccer club named for a saint, wasted no time in letting the world know that the new pontiff was not just a casual fan, but a paying member of their club.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this March 24, 2011 image released by the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer team on March 13, 2013, Argentina's Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio holds up a small flag of the San Lorenzo soccer team in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bergoglio, a San Lorenzo soccer fan, was chosen as Pope on March 13, 2013, the first pope ever from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. (AP Photo/Club Atletico San Lorenzo de Almagro)
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Fans hold a banner with a photo of Pope Francis and the colors of the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club before a Argentine Primera División soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pope_soccer3Fans hold a banner with a photo of Pope Francis and the colors of the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club before a Argentine Primera División soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this screen shot image released by the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer team on Wednesday March 13, 2013, shows a copy of the club's identification card belonging to Argentina's Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio. Bergoglio, a San Lorenzo soccer fan, was chosen as Pope on March 13, 2013, the first pope ever from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. (AP Photo/Club Atletico San Lorenzo de Almagro)
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pope_soccer1Fans hold a banner with a photo of Pope Francis and the colors of the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club before an Argentina's league soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
San Lorenzo de Almagro team pose in front of a banner with a photo of Pope Francis and the colors of the team before an Argentina's league soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pope_soccer4San Lorenzo de Almagro fans watch an Argentina's league soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro under a banner that reads in Spanish "Francis, the Argentine Pope" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A San Lorenzo de Almagro fan dressed as a clergyman cheers for his team during an Argentina league soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pope_soccer6A San Lorenzo de Almagro fan dressed as a clergyman cheers for his team during an Argentine Primera División soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pope_soccer7San Lorenzo de Almagro fans wave a Vatican flag during an Argentina league soccer match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo de Almagro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 31, 2013. Pope Francis is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pope-soccer7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
