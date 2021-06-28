American-born Frances Tiafoe stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 1 at Wimbledon

If Monday is a sign of what is to come at Wimbledon, the tournament will feature a ton of upsets.

Frances Tiafoe, a Maryland native ranked as the 57th best player in the world, pulled out an incredible 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 straight-sets victory over three-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The win was Tiafoe’s first against a top-five opponent. Earlier this month, Tsitsipas was playing in the French Open final against Novak Djokovic and even held a significant lead at one point, but the world’s number one player came from behind to pull out the victory.

While wearing a T-shirt with an image of Arthur Ashe in a fur coat during a post-match video conference, Tiafoe said that he manifested this happening.

"I woke up this morning like, ‘Yeah, I’m beating Stefanos,’" Tiafoe said.

During his on-court celebration, Tiafoe rolled up his sleeves, beat his chest, flexed his muscles and acted as if he was eating from a bowl, similar to what Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden does after nailing a 3-point shot.

"The more matches you win, the better you do, the better the meal is," he continued. "It’s like, you know, I’m out here trying to eat. Steak dinners aren’t going to pay for themselves. Nice dinners aren’t going to pay for themselves. You got to perform and you got to win."

Tiafoe will face either Roberto Carballes Baena or Vasek Pospisil in the second round.

The men’s final will take place on Sunday, July 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.