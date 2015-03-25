France finishes off Israel en route to Davis Cup QFs

France added a pair of reverse singles victories on Sunday to finish off a 5-0 sweep of helpless Israel in an opening-round Davis Cup tie.

An uneventful Day 3 saw Michael Llodra handle Noam Okun 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) and world No. 10 Richard Gasquet cruise past Amir Weintraub 6-4, 6-3 on an indoor hardcourt at Rouen's Kindarena.

The French clinched the tie on Saturday when their doubles tandem of Llodra and Julien Benneteau topped an Israeli pairing of Jonathan Erlich and Dudi Sela in straight sets.

France opened a 2-0 lead following Friday's opening singles action thanks to wins from top-10 stars Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gasquet.

The French improved to 4-0 all-time against Israel. The nine-time Davis Cup champs haven't lifted the trophy since 2001 and will next meet Argentina in April's quarterfinals. The Argentines clinched their tie Saturday against Germany.