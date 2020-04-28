France cancels soccer season ahead of country's reopening from coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

France’s soccer season has come to an abrupt end.

While the country is set to come out of the coronavirus lockdown on May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday that the Ligue 1 and 2 soccer seasons will not resume.

“The 2019-20 season of professional sport, notably soccer, won’t be able to resume,” Philippe said.

France’s rugby league also has been shut down for the season.

Paris Saint-Germain, the country’s top soccer club, also has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Lyon beat Italy’s Juventus 1-0 at home in the first leg of their matchup, but the second leg has not yet been played. It was set to be played in Turin.

Philippe said that people will not be able to “take part in collective (team) or contact sports.” People will be able to exercise freely, but with social distancing restrictions.

The Tour de France is still set to go on later in the summer. The event was rescheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 20.

According to the World Health Organization, France has confirmed more than 127,000 coronavirus cases. There have been more than 23,600 deaths in the country due to the outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.