Fowles, Sky hold off Mystics

Sylvia Fowles registered a double-double with 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Chicago Sky defeated the Washington Mystics, 85-78, on Friday.

Fowles shot 10-of-14 from the floor and also had five blocks for the Sky, who were coming off an 82-78 loss to Washington on July 24. Tamera Young scored 13 points and Swin Cash added 10 in the victory.

Matee Ajavon had a team-high 19 points but committed six turnovers while Monique Currie scored 13 points for the Mystics, who have lost four of their last five games.

Tied at 44-44 at halftime, the two teams continued to battle throughout the third period. Down 55-53 with 4:24 left, Fowles sank a shot from six feet out to start a 10-0 run and gave Chicago the lead for good.

Washington got within one, 75-74, with 3:39 remaining in regulation. However, the Mystics went 1-for-5 over the remainder of the game, with two shots being blocked by Fowles, and a late 7-0 run by the Sky ended any chances for a comeback.