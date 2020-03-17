Kevin Durant says he's one of the Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus

Kevin Durant said Tuesday he was one of the Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus.

Durant told The Athletic he was feeling fine.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this,” he said.

Durant told The Athletic he hasn't had symptoms and was just among the four who tested positive for the virus.

Brooklyn announced that four players had tested positive for the virus. The team didn’t identify which players had tested positive, only noting that three are asymptomatic and one player is exhibiting symptoms. The team said each player is isolated and under the care of a team doctors.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the team said in a statement.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Only three NBA players have tested positive for the virus -- Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood. Brooklyn hadn’t played either team since January.

The last team the Nets played were the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10. The Lakers last played either the Pistons or Jazz on Jan. 5.