Foul language broadcast to crowd during FIU-Indiana game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Apparently referee Kent Antee had had enough when Indiana coach Kevin Wilson called a timeout and started complaining that he didn't get an offside call on fourth down early in the second quarter Saturday.

Two Florida International players had just moved into the neutral zone on a play that would have given the Hoosiers a first down inside the Florida International 10. Instead, Antee let the clock continue to run and, when Wilson finally stopped it, Antee's microphone picked up the exchange.

''You've gotta make contact coach,'' Antee said.

What the crowd heard next was an obscenity that sounded as if it came from Antee. The crowd roared.

Some later contended it was Wilson reacting to Antee's comment, though no penalty was called on the Indiana coach.

The Hoosiers then kicked a field goal to make it 7-6, gave up a 75-yard TD pass on the next offensive play and subsequently drove 68 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-13.