Formula E signs Andretti Sports Marketing to organize Miami electric car race in 2015

The Andretti family will organize a race featuring electric cars on the streets of Miami in March 2015.

Andretti Sports Marketing announced Friday that it had been appointed by Formula E to conduct the race.

Formula E is the world's first fully electric racing series. It will feature open-wheel cars powered exclusively by electricity. It's designed to promote interest and investment in electric vehicles and sustainable motoring.

The series will feature 10 teams competing in one-hour races using cars capable of reaching speeds of more than 135 mph with zero emissions.

It recently signed a deal with Fox Sports to televise the races, which begin next September.

The Andretti family has been tied to racing since the 1960s, when Mario Andretti won the Indianapolis 500 and later raced Formula One.