Former XFL linebacker asks whether Eminem will bring team to Detroit

A former XFL linebacker asked a legendary rapper on social media whether he was going to get his own team after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was part of a group that bought the league Monday.

Taiwan Jones, who played for the Los Angeles Wildcats before the league abruptly folded because of the coronavirus, tweeted that Eminem should bring an XFL team to Detroit.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON BUYS XFL WITH INVESTMENT FIRM FOR $15M

“Yo @Eminem, what do you say about bringing a @xfl2020 squad to the D?” Jones tweeted.

Jones’ tweet came after "The Rock", Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital announced they had bought the XFL before it went on the auction block. The group bought the league for about $15 million.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," Johnson said in a news release. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

MCMAHON DEFENDS FIRING LUCK JUST BEFORE SHUTTING DOWN XFL

Garcia, who is also Johnson’s ex-wife, became the first female sports league owner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“For Dwayne, [Redbird Capital CEO Gerry Cardinale] and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition, and possibility,” she said. “Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built. Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners, and fans will proudly embrace and love.”