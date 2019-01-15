Expand / Collapse search
John Wetteland, former World Series MVP, arrested on child sex abuse charge, officials say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
John Wetteland, former World Series MVP, arrested on child sex abuse charge

John Wetteland, the former MLB player for the Nationals, Rangers, Dodgers, Yankees, Mariners, and Expos, has reportedly been arrested on a child sex abuse charge.

Former MLB closer and 1996 World Series MVP John Wetteland was arrested Monday on a child sex abuse charge, authorities said.

Wetteland, 52, is accused of continually abusing a child under the age of 14, the Dallas Morning-News reported, citing Denton County Jail records. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail the same day he was arrested.

Wetteland, who was the 1996 World Series MVP for the New York Yankees and remains the Texas Rangers’ all-time leader in saves, retired after the 2000 season and was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005, according to the Dallas Morning-News. In 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Yankees and Rangers, he racked up 330 saves with a 2.93 ERA.

John Wetteland posted bail the same day he was arrested.

He later served as bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners. He was fired from the Nationals job in 2006, allegedly for playing too many practical jokes, and was briefly hospitalized in 2009 while with the Mariners over what was originally thought was a “mental health” issue. The Mariners later said the issue was related to his heart and blood pressure.

Wetteland had also coached baseball and led Bible studies at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. He reportedly had no connection to the school at the time of his arrest.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.