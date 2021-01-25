Former Texans' great Arian Foster next to take shot at organization: 'They really didn't give a f--k'

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson blasted the organization two weeks ago and defended Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson while taking a direct shot at Jack Easterby, the executive of football operations amid the trade rumors involving the team’s franchise QB.

"If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground," Johnson wrote at the time. "The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!"

Now, two weeks later, another great player who used to play for the franchise decided it was his turn to take a shot at the organization. Running back Arian Foster, who is the leading rusher (6,472 yards) in franchise history, discussed the team and how they treated star players poorly.

"I do know that the organization had their troubles bringing in free agents, which I never really understood," Foster said during an appearance on "The Gems and Juice" podcast. "They have their struggles in communicating with players. I've always thought this about the NFL in general, but my experience with Houston is that they really didn't give a f--k about how you felt and what you said. It was like 'you do what we say.' And that's another variable as to why I was like disassociated from the wins and losses s--t.

"It was like, ya'll don't give a f--k about my input. Maybe three coaches -- tops -- played at that level, [the others] just [have] been around the game," Foster continued. "And so how the f--k can you not have input from people doing it at a high level, who are in it? I never understood that s--t. And so once you realize that you're just a chess piece, then for me, it was just like, 'alright, I'm just going to do what I can...I'm gonna play hard...do my thing...take care of my dues...but I'm here for a purpose.'"

Right now, the Texans are the only team in the NFL without a head coach, and even if they decide to hire Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as the successor to Bill O’Brien, Watson reportedly still wants nothing to do with the franchise.

Originally, Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to ask for his input on their open general manager and head coaching positions, but the team’s owner Cal McNair went ahead and hired Nick Caserio from the New England Patriots for the general manager opening.

No matter who the Texans hire next it won't change Watson's mind and he is expected to still want out, ESPN reported.

As trade rumors continue to circulate around Watson since reports came out that he was unhappy, the New York Jets appeared to have turned into a true contender to land one of the best quarterbacks in all of football.

Watson finished the 2020 NFL season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions. The Texans, however, finished with a 4-12 record, and they were at the bottom of the barrel in the AFC South.