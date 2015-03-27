Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Former Tampa Bay Ray Elijah Dukes arrested

By | Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. – Troubled former Tampa Bay Rays player Elijah Dukes has been charged in Florida with driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license.

Officials say the 26-year-old Dukes was arrested Sunday afternoon on an exit ramp of Interstate 75 near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Jail records show he was released Sunday on a $250 bond.

It was the latest in a string of arrests for Dukes, who most recently played for the Washington Nationals.

Dukes was also arrested March 2 after a former girlfriend accused him of hitting her. At that time, he was charged with aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and driving with a suspended or revoked license.