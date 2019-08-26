Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver shifts focus to philanthropy for children

A former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is now turning his attention to philanthropy and helping children.

The ex-pro, Doug Baldwin, said one of his first post-career projects has been spearheading the construction of a community center in the Seattle suburb of Renton.

Baldwin said he's donating $1 million to the project, with the goal of raising another $5 million in collaboration with the city of Renton.

“I think this center will be a portal where they can be seen, can be understood as human beings, can be recognized that there are things they need that can stabilize their lives or further their lives and this facility will present those resources,” Baldwin said.

CHRISTIAN FILMMAKER ON WHY ‘OVERCOMER’ IS ‘RELEVANT FOR THIS GENERATION’

The youth center Baldwin is championing has been nearly five years in the making. Baldwin lived in the area near where the proposed center will be built during his rookie season. He found similarities to Pensacola, Fla., where he was raised -- but without a gathering spot for youth. Baldwin said he started conversations with Renton about ways to make a youth center a reality.

Baldwin played his entire eight-year career with the Seahawks and finished with 493 receptions for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in the regular season. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and left as one of the core pieces of Seattle’s championship run earlier this decade.

He has yet to file retirement papers with the NFL. However, the Seahawks released him in early May with a failed-physical designation after an offseason during which he had operations on his groin, shoulder and knee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.