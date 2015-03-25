Former Razorback lineman pleads not guilty to second-degree murder charge

Former Arkansas football player Joshua Melton has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

The 33-year-old Melton entered the plea Friday in Washington County. He's charged in the August beating death of 30-year-old Michael Gover

Police say Melton and Gover had spent an evening drinking and that they fought after Gover vomited in Melton's living room.

Fayetteville television station KHOG reports (http://is.gd/DBNcq3 ) police found Gover dead in Melton's home.

Melton told investigators he didn't intend to kill Gover.

Melton was an offensive lineman for the Razorbacks from 1999 to 2002.