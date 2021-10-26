Former Patriots star charged with assault and battery

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member in Massachusetts, according to The Athletic .

Chung appeared in court with his fiancée and parents in attendance. The three-time Super Bowl champion allegedly pushed a woman to the ground, slapped her in the face and broke her phone on Monday outside of her home. Chung was arraigned in Quincy on Tuesday.

Chung was also charged with vandalizing property. The woman who accused Chung of assault asked the judge for a restraining order against him, and Quincy District Court Judge Neil Hourihan approved the request, the Patriot Ledger reported.

Chung was released on Tuesday without bail.

"Patrick’s behavior has been erratic for a very long time," the woman, who was not identified by the Patriot Ledger, said in court. "His behavior was volatile. It was hostile. It seemed premeditated."

Chung’s fiancée spoke on his behalf and said that the woman hit Chung first after he tried leaving her house. His attorney, Sandy Pesiridis, said her client looked forward to being proved innocent and said the matter was "much better suited for probate and family court."

The next court date is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Chung, who played with the Patriots from 2009 to 2012 and then again from 2014 to 2020, retired from the NFL. Over his career, he piled up 773 total tackles with 4.5 sacks, 56 pass breakups and 11 interceptions.

Chung was also named to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.