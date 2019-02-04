Ex-Patriots Brandon Spikes posts photo with Aaron Hernandez

Former New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes on Super Bowl Sunday tweeted a throwback photo of himself and then-teammate Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in April 2017 while serving a life sentence in jail for first-degree murder.

The photo showed Spike and Hernandez before the Patriots’ 17-21 loss against the New York Giants for the 2012 Super Bowl.

Spike and Hernandez played football together at the University of Florida before their time with the Patriots, Boston.com reported.

RED SOX CONGRATULATE PATRIOTS FOR ENDING BOSTON'S 3-MONTH CHAMPIONSHIP DROUGHT

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 for the 2013 killing of Boston semi-pro football player Odin L. Lloyd. The 27-year-old was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell on April 19, 2017. His death was ruled a suicide. Hernandez was serving life in prison but had been acquitted of another murder just days before his death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hernandez’s trial and suicide was the subject of the Oxygen docu-series titled, “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.” Jose Baez, the lead defense attorney in Hernandez’s case, insisted his client was innocent.