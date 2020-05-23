Former Oregon signee Luke Hill arrested after allegedly opening fire on URI signee over ex-girlfriend: report

Former University of Oregon football signee Luke Hill was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree attempted murder and other felony charges after he allegedly opened fire on another athlete.

Hill, 18, is accused of firing from a car at a University of Rhode Island basketball recruit in a dispute involving Hill's ex-girlfriend, according to news reports.

Police say Hill drove by the home of Ishmael Leggett and opened fire on him after calling Leggett’s girlfriend and “threatening her about her current relationship,” ESPN reported, citing a District Court of Maryland charging document.

The woman’s name was redacted from the document, but she was identified as Hill’s ex-girlfriend.

According to court records, Legget told police he was outside playing basketball on Monday when he "observed the suspect in a white older vehicle with tint start shooting at him." The suspect drove off but not before a neighbor’s security caught Hill’s car leaving the scene.

Hill was arrested the following day and a search of his home led police to three firearms hidden in his bedroom closet.

"The caliber of handgun that was located in the defendant's bedroom is the same caliber as the fired shell casing recovered from the crime scene of the shooting," the report stated.

University of Oregon spokesperson Jimmy Stanton told ESPN that Hill was told in the spring that he would not be playing football for the Ducks

Hill, a defensive back who graduated from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore after withdrawing from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., during his junior year, had committed to play for Oregon, but Coach Mario Cristobal told The Oregonian that he was cut before the arrest.

“He was informed earlier this spring that he would not be a member of our program,” his statement read.

Another source told ESPN that Hill never applied for admission to Oregon.

He is being held without bond in Prince George’s County and is due back in court on June 19.