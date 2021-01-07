Former Notre Dame assistant basketball coach charged after taking naked photos of women without consent

Former Notre Dame basketball player and assistant coach Ryan Ayers was charged with voyeurism after he allegedly took photos and videos of naked women without their consent.

Ayers, who graduated from Notre Dame in 2009, became a coach on the team following the 2015-16 college basketball season, however, he was released in September 2020 without an explanation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Prosecutors who are not going after Ayers are saying that he’s a predator who illegally recorded two different women without their knowledge. Officials stated that photos were taken over a four-year span, and investigators said that they found evidence from Ayers’ phone including "various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them."

"These images include the women in the shower, sleeping on a bed, or in a sexual position," investigators stated via TMZ Sports.

FATHER-DAUGHTER COACHING MATCHUP BELIEVED TO BE A D-I FIRST

Ayers was accused by one of the women that he shared images of her in a group chat with his friends, according to documents that were acquired by the South Bend Tribune.

Back in July 2020, Ayers was in an altercation with one of the victims, which led to a domestic battery charge. The woman reportedly told police that Ayers hit her in the face during an argument in a car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ayers has denied all allegations. A statement was released by his lawyer.

"Ryan denies the allegations," attorney Peter J. Agostino said. "His defense team is coming together and will vigorously defend him. Ryan looks forward to clearing his name of these false charges."