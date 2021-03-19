Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie joins Mets’ board of directors

The Garden State’s former first Mets fan now has an official role within the organization.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, was named to the Mets’ board of directors Friday, the club announced. In addition, Jeanne Melino was named to the board, which also includes Mets owner Steve Cohen, chairman emeritus Fred Wilpon and Mets vice chairman Andrew Cohen.

ON CORONAVIRUS MASKS, CHRISTIE AND BIDEN SEE EYE TO EYE

"I am honored to be named to the Mets Board of Directors," Christie said in a statement. "Steve and [his wife] Alex Cohen have been great friends to me and Mary Pat for years and we thank them for including me in this new challenge and opportunity.

"As a Mets fan for the last 53 years, I am looking forward to helping Steve, Alex, and the New York Mets organization bring a great experience to Mets fans and the community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Melino, who is chief inclusion and engagement officer at Coen’s Point72 hedge fund, will also be joining the Mets as senior vice president of the Mets Foundation and will be overseeing community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for the team.

"Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience," Steve Cohen said in a statement. "I welcome them both to the Board and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our fans, the community and the team."

To read more from The New York Post, click here.