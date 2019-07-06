Former NFL star Tedy Bruschi recovering after second stroke

Tedy Bruschi, the retired New England Patriots linebacker who now works for ESPN, has been hospitalized after suffering his second stroke.

Bruschi, 46, was “recovering well” at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass., his family said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

His family said Bruschi suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs, which included arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.

Bruschi previously suffered a stroke in February 2005, just days after the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The former college star at Arizona learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired.

But Bruschi later returned to the NFL during 2005 season, winning Comeback Player of the year, and played three more seasons with the Patriots.

He joined ESPN soon after.

Bruschi, a native of California, won three Super Bowls with New England.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.