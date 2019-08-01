Former NFL player Merril Hoge claims weed killer Roundup caused cancer

Former NFL player Merril Hoge was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2003. He underwent a series of chemotherapy treatments and has been in remission since.

But in a new lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Idaho last month and made public Wednesday, the former NFL analyst for ESPN alleges that exposure to Roundup – a weed killer – while working on a farm caused his cancer, USA Today reported.

The 54-year-old Hoge is probably the most notable name in the thousands of lawsuits against Monsanto since the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, was labeled as a probable human carcinogen by the World Health Organization in 2015.

"Listen, I've been using Roundup forever," Hoge told CBS News. "I didn't wear gloves. We weren't told to wear gloves or a mask."

Hoge’s lawsuit claims he “has incurred significant economic and non-economic damages” due to the exposure to Roundup while working on a farm in his native Idaho, where he regularly mixed and sprayed the pesticide.

“Merril has a long history of working on farms and being around Roundup,” his attorney, Joseph Osborne, told USA Today Sports. “He either mixed it or sprayed it, if not on a daily basis, at least a weekly basis. He never thought anything about it.”

Osborne said Hoge did not link his lymphoma diagnosis to Roundup until recently, when more studies began to question the safety of the product.

"Well, the only thing I can tell you is that talking to doctors, that's the first thing when I was doing my work on it,” Hoge told CBS News when asked how he knew it was the weed killer. “They were like 'Were you ever around pesticides or stuff with chemicals like Roundup?' And I shared my farming story."

Germany’s Bayer – which acquired Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018 – said last month the number of plaintiffs who filed lawsuits over Roundup in the U.S. has swelled by 5,000 in the second quarter to about 18,400.

Bayer said that it "continues to believe that we have meritorious defenses" and will "defend ourselves vigorously."

Bayer argues that studies have established that glyphosate is safe.

The company said that it also faces five Canadian lawsuits seeking class-action certification.

Merril Hoge played eight seasons at running back for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears before retiring after the 1994 season. He then went on to serve as a football analyst for ESPN before he was fired during the network's cuts in April 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.