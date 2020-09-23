Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley rips Black Lives Matter after it removes page on disrupting 'nuclear family structure'

Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL defensive lineman and current member of Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” unleashed on the Black Lives Matter movement after the group removed a page from its site that reprimanded “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

“Heard too many people tell me that I was wrong for misinterpreting BLM’s mission statement and I took their words out of context,” Wiley tweeted out on Monday.

“You were saying??? #factsoverfeelings #apologyaccepted,” Wiley said in the tweet with a video from June of him stating why it was a bad idea for the NBA to paint “Black Lives Matter” on their courts.

LEBRON JAMES OFFERING TO PAY FOR FELONS' FINES TO VOTE IN ELECTION

Wiley added: "Seems some have forgotten I navigated from the bottom of this system. I planned & worked to succeed by any means, whether by using my brain or my body! Blessed to be an example of how important a nuclear family is to reaching your full potential. My experience is my expertise.”

In the video from June, Wiley ripped Black Lives Matter for the now-deleted mission statement.

HERSCHEL WALKER CLAIMS CHINA IS HELPING FUND BLM WHICH THEN DONATES TO DEMOCRATS

“Two things: My family structure is so vital[ly] important to me,” Wiley said in the video. “Not only the one I grew up in but the one I am trying to create right now. Being a father and a husband -- that's my mission in life right now. How do I reconcile that with this mission statement that says, ‘We dismantle the patriarchal practice. We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.

Wiley continued: “Children from single-parent homes versus two-parent homes: The children from the single-parent homes ⁠— this was in 1995 I was reading this. Five times more likely to commit suicide. Six times more likely to be in poverty. Nine times more likely to drop out of high school. Ten times more likely to abuse chemical substances. Fourteen times more likely to commit rape. Twenty times more likely to end up in prison. And 32 times more likely to run away from home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“In 2020, white supremacy is the mission,” Wiley added. “That's a lot of digging through minutiae right there. I'm on a show that I'm hosting along with another black guy who is hosting with me, who replaced another black guy — and that's just one example of it. So, I understand. I respect your space. I respect what you're protesting for. But will you respect others who don't support that same protest?”