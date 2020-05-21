Former NFL player reportedly attacked deputy, guard at hospital in Indianapolis: report

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison has been charged with attacking a security guard and a deputy while detained at a hospital in Indianapolis, per authorities.

Morrison, a fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft, was charged on Tuesday in a May 14 attack at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, where he was housed in a behavioral health wing after supposedly threatening a neighbor he was arguing with, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.

Morrison was reportedly found banging on a nursing station door through Plexiglas, and he threatened to harm staffers and security officers at the hospital, per a probable cause affidavit.

Charles Bollinger, a responding Marion County deputy, could not get into the unit at first because Morrison held the door shut, but a second deputy and a security guard eventually made their way into the unit, per authorities.

Morrison than attacked deputy Kurt Meuris and hospital security guard James Blaydoe. The officer was reportedly punched in the head and mouth but managed to defend himself, the affidavit says. Morrison kept resisting orders to comply until Bollinger used a stun gun on him, and he was then handcuffed, the deputies said.

Morrison’s attorney declined to comment when he was reached by the newspaper on Wednesday. Morrison is facing charges including felony counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement.

He remained held without bail on Thursday at the Marion County Jail ahead of his next court date which is on July 7, according to records.