Former NFL great Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant: 'Hope this helps'

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson showed his appreciation in a big way for one Florida restaurant as the state slowly begins to reopen businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, 42, tweeted out a picture of his receipt from the recently reopened Havana's Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City on Monday where he left a $1,000 tip on a $37 tab.

BOOMER ESIASON THINKS BENGALS NEED TO ‘TONE DOWN’ UNIFORM LOOK: ‘THEY ARE JUST HORRIFIC’

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU,” Johnson wrote on the bill.

The former NFL pro, who spent 10 seasons playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, captioned his post on social media “Proverbs 11:25,” which reads: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

REDSKINS’ CODY LATIMER FACING GUN CHARGES AFTER ALLEGED POKER GAME INCIDENT: REPORT

The restaurant shared a photo of the receipt to Facebook and thanked Johnson for his “generosity” and “continued” support.

“We would like to thank Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson for his continued patronage,” the post read. “We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001-2010 where he was selected for six Pro Bowls and earned several franchise records. He was traded to the New England Patriots before playing three seasons in the Canadian Football League.