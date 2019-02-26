Former NBA star Mike Bibby accused of sexual abuse: report

Mike Bibby, the former NBA star, has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by an Arizona high school teacher who claimed he “grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her,” according to The Arizona Republic.

An attorney for the former player denied the claim and told the paper Monday that it will be proven “down the road.” The alleged incident occurred in February 2017, and was first reported to a school resource officer on Feb. 13. The teacher filed a restraining order last week against Bibby, reports said.

Bibby is a basketball coach at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Ariz. The teacher works at the school, the report said.

Bibby was a stand-out point guard in the NBA and played for the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks. No charges have been recommended yet but an investigation is ongoing, reports said.