Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson recovering after suffering stroke

Former NBA All-Star point guard Kenny Anderson was recovering Wednesday after reportedly being hospitalized Saturday due to a stroke.

Anderson, 48, was recuperating at his Pembroke Pines, Fla., home, a source told The New York Post. Anderson is reportedly battling high blood pressure and high cholesterol and wasn’t taking his medicine enough, the source told the newspaper.

FORMER NBA STAR MIKE BIBBY ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE: REPORT

Natasha Anderson, Kenny's wife, issued a statement Tuesday thanking those who expressed concern for her husband.

“Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals,” the statement read, according to the New York Post.

Anderson currently coaches Fisk University in Nashville – an NAIA school.

The former Georgia Tech standout was taken with the No. 2 pick by the then-New Jersey Nets in the first round of the 1991 NBA Draft. He was one selection behind UNLV great Larry Johnson.

Over the course of his NBA career, Anderson played for the Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring at the end of the 2004-05 season.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

He averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists in 858 games.