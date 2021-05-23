Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit
Published

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling sought in murder

Basketball player faced drug charges in February 2020.

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday.

Keith Appling, 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man, according to a police news release. The slain man was not immediately identified.

Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured.

Keith Appling was described as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Detroit by the city's police department. (Detroit Police Department)

Keith Appling was described as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Detroit by the city's police department. (Detroit Police Department) (Detroit Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Appling faced drug charges in February 2020, and according to news outlets was sentenced in December to 18 months probation. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.