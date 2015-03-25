Expand / Collapse search
Former Iowa State, Michigan coach Orr dies at 86

Ames, IA (SportsNetwork.com) - Former men's basketball coach Johnny Orr has died at 86.

Iowa State confirmed his passing on Tuesday. Orr spent the final 14 years of his near three-decade career as a Division I head coach with the Cyclones. He led Iowa State to a school-record six NCAA Tournament appearances and retired in 1994 as the program's all-time winningest coach with a 218-200 record.

Before his stint at Iowa State, Orr coached at Michigan for 12 years (1968-80) and guided the Wolverines to the national title game in 1976. He also served three seasons at Massachusetts.

Orr finished with a 466-346 record and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances during his 29-year career.