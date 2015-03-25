Former Grand Slam doubles champ Bob Hewitt charged with 2 counts of rape, 1 of sexual assault

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of minors in cases that date back as far as the early 1980s.

Prosecutors on Friday charged the 73-year-old Hewitt with raping a girl under the age of 16 in 1981 in Sun City in northern South Africa. Hewitt also was charged with raping another girl under 16 in Boksburg, a city east of Johannesburg, in 1982.

A third charge of sexual assault of a girl under 18 in Boksburg in 1994 was read out at Boksburg Magistrate's Court.

Hewitt, who won 15 Grand Slam doubles titles, has previously denied the accusations. He did not attend his case's first court hearing, citing ill health.