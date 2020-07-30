Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Giants
Published

Former Giants coach Tom Coughlin breaks ribs, punctures lung in bike accident

Another rider on a racing bike “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike,” Coughlin told the network

By Jared Schwartz | New York Post
close
Jack Brewer on celebrations of John Lewis' life, NFL's new player rules to discourage spread of COVID-19Video

Jack Brewer on celebrations of John Lewis' life, NFL's new player rules to discourage spread of COVID-19

Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board member and former NFL player Jack Brewer joins 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

Tom Coughlin is recovering from a serious bicycle accident.

The former two-time Super Bowl winning head coach with the Giants fractured four ribs, slightly punctured his lung and needed stitches in his head, according to ESPN. Coughlin, 73, was hospitalized for a night, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Another rider on a racing bike “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike,” Coughlin told the network.

After he and the Giants parted ways, Coughlin took a job as executive vice president of football operations with the Jaguars. He served in that role until he was fired in 2019.

Coughlin faces a four-to-six-week recovery, according to ESPN.

Trending in Sports