Former Eagles great endorsed as next head coach by 3-time Pro Bowler Malcolm Jenkins

Who will be the next Philadelphia Eagles head coach? Former defensive back Malcolm Jenkins tweeted an idea Monday.

Jenkins played with the Eagles under Doug Pederson for four seasons and under Chip Kelly for two between 2014 and 2019. He signed with the New Orleans Saints prior to the 2020 season for his second stint with the organization.

The former Eagles safety endorsed former Philadelphia running back Duce Staley to be the next head coach.

"Duce Staley #NextManUp !!! Every time he stood in front of the team he had the attention and respect of everyone in the room. The embodiment of what it means to be an @Eagles, in a coach. I’m good where I’m at lol BUT, In another lifetime I’d love to play for him!" Jenkins tweeted.

"Eh, But what do I know?" Jenkins added.

Staley was promoted to assistant head coach under Pederson during the 2018 offseason along with his role as running backs coach. He had been Philadelphia’s running backs coach since 2013.

Staley is mostly known for his prowess on the field.

He played for Philadelphia from 1997 to 2003 before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished his tenure with the Eagles recording 4,807 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times during his time with Philadelphia.

Staley might have a chance to become the team’s next head coach as the Eagles fired Pederson earlier in the day.

"I would expect Duce Staley to be a candidate," Lurie told reporters, via NJ.com. "He’s a great representative of the Eagles. He knows our values, and I would expect him to be part of the search."

Team owner Jeffrey Laurie said that hiring a minority coach was "top of mind."

"I think we are very open, and it is top of mind to make sure that we have some of the best minority candidates in on the search," Laurie added. "It’s very important for us and the league. It’s top of mind."

Philadelphia has only had one Black head coach in team history – Ray Rhodes. He was the team’s coach from 1995 to 1998 and led the team to the playoffs three times.