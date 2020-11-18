Former Dolphins star arrested with loaded gun: report

Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was arrested early Wednesday in Davie, Fla., for carrying a concealed firearm after police found him smelling of alcohol with a fully loaded handgun in his possession.

Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday after the two-time Pro Bowler was seen walking near a gas station while brandishing a gun, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG-10 News in Miami.

When officers confronted Jones, who resides in nearby Plantation, they claimed “the grip of a handgun [was] protruding from his front right pants pocket.” According to the report, Jones told them he does not have a concealed weapons permit for the gun.

The police report also states that the 32-year-old Jones “was very difficult with officers and appeared to be [under] the influence of an unknown substance,” adding that the former Dolphins star “had a heavy odor of alcohol.”

Jones, who was released after 10 seasons with the Dolphins in March, was booked at the Davie Police Department and then moved to the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, according to the news station. He later was released after posting a $1,000 bond, according to the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel.