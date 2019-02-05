Trump once told Brady that he wasn't able to 'win' when it came to Ivanka: report

Talk about roughing the passer.

President Donald Trump reportedly once called New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to wish him a happy birthday and congratulate him on his success but joked that the one thing the NFL superstar wasn't "able to win at" was his daughter Ivanka.

The incident was recounted Sunday on the Omnishambles podcast by Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign adviser, who said Trump – then a Republican nominee – made the call to Brady during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Miller said Brady did not answer the phone, but Trump left a voicemail lavishing praise on the quarterback, who at the time had won four Super Bowls.

“You’re the greatest of all time, you're the best, I hope you're having a great birthday, you're such a great person,” Miller said on his podcast, recollecting Trump's message. "There was only one thing you weren't able to do: Ivanka chose Jared. That’s the only thing that you weren’t able to win at."

Ivanka and Jared Kushner married in 2009 – the same year Brady married his wife Gisele Bündchen, a Brazilian model. Brady has received flak for allegedly supporting Trump, including most recently being criticized by actor Daniel Radcliffe for having a MAGA hat in his locker.