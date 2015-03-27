For Doc Rivers, watching son play means less worry

Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Brown walked past the crowd of reporters huddled outside the Celtics' locker room and thought, briefly, about joining in.

"With all the media, are you waiting for Austin or Doc?" Brown said before Thursday night's game against Boston. "Hopefully, it's Austin. Let me know, because I want his autograph, too."

One night after Duke guard Austin Rivers hit the winning shot against North Carolina, the talk in Boston was more about Doc Rivers' son than the Lakers and Celtics renewing their rivalry for the first time in the lockout-shortened season. Doc Rivers said his Lakers counterpart was one of many who sent congratulatory text messages after Duke's win.

"I was hoping he was going to text me and say that Kobe and all those guys were not playing," Rivers said.

A 19-year-old freshman, Austin Rivers dribbled down the final seconds of Wednesday night's game in Chapel Hill and sank a 3-pointer that gave the Blue Devils an 85-84 victory. Doc Rivers was in the crowd with his daughter, Callie, celebrating.

"For me, as a parent, you can see your kid play and do well, it's always a blast," Doc Rivers said Thursday night. "You don't have to worry about calling a timeout or anything else, you can just have fun. As a fan, it's the best. It's a different emotion."

The Celtics had the night off Wednesday after playing the Charlotte Bobcats on Tuesday night, allowing Doc Rivers to travel to Chapel Hill to see his son play.

