Football odds: Why you should bet on Ole Miss to cover against Alabama, more

While the world is watching an offensive explosion between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at Jerry World tonight, I’m already turning my attention to the weekend ahead.

There are a couple of great matchups this weekend, so let's break down which wagers you should target before the lines move.

Here are my early week best bets (7-7-1 YTD), with lines via FOX Bet :

Ole Miss ( +14.5 at FOX Bet ) at Alabama

This is too many points to spot the Rebels offense.

Nobody has banged the Matt Corral for Heisman drum harder than yours truly, and I cannot wait to see what he and Lane Kiffin have in store for the Crimson Tide with an extra week to prepare.

It’s always dangerous betting against Nick Saban, but this Alabama defense is going to give up plenty of points and big plays.

I’ll gladly take over two scores in a game that should be an absolute track meet with a total of 77.5.

PICK: Ole Miss (+14.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14.5 points (or win outright)

Baltimore Ravens ( +1.5 at FOX Bet) at Denver Broncos

Finally, Denver gets a team with a pulse.

After opening the season against the Giants , Jaguars , and Jets – who are a combined 0-9 – the Broncos will face their toughest test to date in former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Also, injuries are starting to take a toll on Denver with Jerry Jeudy , KJ Hamler , Josey Jewell , and Ronald Darby all getting hurt over the last few weeks, and Bradley Chubb still on injured reserve.

I’ll go against this overvalued Broncos squad with no hesitation.

PICK: Ravens (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

PICK: Six-point teaser: Vikings from +1.5 to +7.5 vs Browns; Lions from +3 to +9 vs. Bears (-115 at FOX Bet)

If you’re not familiar, a two-team teaser allows you to move a side or total six points. But you must win both legs of the teaser to cash. Let’s tease Minnesota up through the 3 and 7 and move Detroit from +3 to +9.

The Vikings are literally two plays away from being 3-0, and their offense has put together three straight 400-yard performances. There’s a lot to like with them getting over a touchdown in the Death Star.

And I’m giddy thinking about morphing a Matt Nagy-led team in the Bears into a nine-point favorite. That’s easy math to get behind. Realistically, Chicago might have the worst offensive line in the entire league. No hyperbole.